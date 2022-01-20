Mizuho Cuts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $69.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

