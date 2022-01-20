Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $315.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $174.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.76 and its 200-day moving average is $320.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $111,806,230. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

