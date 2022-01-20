Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Molecular Data stock remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,851,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,286. Molecular Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,486,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.08% of Molecular Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

