Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.44

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and traded as low as $103.90. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 831 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56.

About Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

