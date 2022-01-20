Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYSRF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of MYSRF stock remained flat at $$2.84 during midday trading on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

