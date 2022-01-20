MONK Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. MONK has a market cap of $1.45 million and $5,487.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008463 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013677 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

