Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.