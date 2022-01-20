Morgan Stanley Cuts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $360.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $236.85 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $220.04 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in BeiGene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

