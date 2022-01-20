Morgan Stanley Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,043.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

BLK stock opened at $825.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $908.84 and a 200-day moving average of $902.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 42.64 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

