Morgan Stanley Lowers Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target to €785.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPRUY. HSBC upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

