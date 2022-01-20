Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

MS traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.84. 1,664,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,375,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

