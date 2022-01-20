Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

NYSE MS traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.42. 1,474,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,993. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.