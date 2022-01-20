Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $96.39 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

