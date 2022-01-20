Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mplx has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

