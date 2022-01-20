M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $169.51 and last traded at $171.37. 61,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,035,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 35,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

