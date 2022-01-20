Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 656,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 313,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

