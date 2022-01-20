Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 293,387 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of NOV worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NOV by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

