Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $387.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

