Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 309.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $219.06 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $219.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day moving average is $171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

