MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.0850 on Top Exchanges

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, MXC has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $224.70 million and $39.87 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

