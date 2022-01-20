My DeFi Pet 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.38 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.71 or 0.07341989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,711.70 or 1.00246113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00064436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007645 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

