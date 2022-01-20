N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Receives $16.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NABL traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 5,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,559. N-able has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,773,000.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

