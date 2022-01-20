N Scott Fine Buys 5,000 Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $19,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $19,450.00.

On Friday, November 19th, N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,236.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $82,000. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTH. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

