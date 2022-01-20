Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $24.22 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $24.22 million and $7,675.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00892614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00257664 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00025335 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.