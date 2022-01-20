Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 738,260 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $510.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 177.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 365,699 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 224,904 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 264.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

