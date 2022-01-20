Nash Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.68 Million (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Nash coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nash has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nash has a market cap of $16.68 million and $169,788.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.98 or 0.07417574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00061796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,360.63 or 1.00031819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00064499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

