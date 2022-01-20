Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Update

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,877,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nate’s Food stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Nate’s Food has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Nate’s Food
Read More: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Nate's Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nate's Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.