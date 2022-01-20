Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Update

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,877,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nate’s Food stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Nate’s Food has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Nate’s Food

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

