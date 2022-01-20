Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NATH traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. 9,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365. The company has a market cap of $223.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

