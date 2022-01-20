Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.09

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 21813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

NAUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 481,978 shares of company stock worth $2,457,936 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.