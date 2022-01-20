Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Tops $15.76 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $3.13 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00099980 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.50 or 1.00425946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00027289 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00040644 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00515926 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

