Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.29 on Thursday, hitting $522.15. 95,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $608.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.06.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.