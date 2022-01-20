Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $408.12

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $408.12 and last traded at $409.00, with a volume of 422961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $515.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

