New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 4.3%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 240,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 152,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of New Age Metals from C$0.39 to C$0.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.11 million and a PE ratio of -22.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

