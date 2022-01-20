New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $265,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 100.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

