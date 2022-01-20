New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.68

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 871256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

