New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.68

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 871256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
