New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Simulations Plus worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

SLP stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.38 million, a P/E ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.19. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

