New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $551,000 Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,306 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Par Pacific worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Par Pacific by 100,441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $992.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $728,770 and sold 937,592 shares valued at $14,382,522. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

