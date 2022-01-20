New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Metropolitan Bank worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

