New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,487 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of ProPetro worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.28 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

