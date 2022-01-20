New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,704 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Camden National worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Camden National stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $743.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

