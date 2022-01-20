NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.58. 220,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

