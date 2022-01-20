NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.76

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 9391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

NGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,067,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,833,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

