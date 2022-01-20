Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after acquiring an additional 156,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLSN stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

