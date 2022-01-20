NIKE, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $229.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

