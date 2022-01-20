NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 52.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 227,883 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $145.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.13.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

