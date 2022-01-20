Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 3,286 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $1,878,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Newmont by 1.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Newmont by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 271.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 92,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

