Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,831 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xilinx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after buying an additional 368,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $189.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.19. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

