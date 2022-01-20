Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.09 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.61.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,945.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,967.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,762.43. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

