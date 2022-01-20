Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.47 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

