Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nkarta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Nkarta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,851 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTX stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 189,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,613. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKTX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.